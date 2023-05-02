Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,022,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

