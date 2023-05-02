Summit Financial LLC Sells 661 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.