Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.29.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.506135 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.