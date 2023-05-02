Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $34.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.95.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

