Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.50-11.00 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. 1,991,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

