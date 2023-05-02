Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $41.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 301,649 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $31,952.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,264. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Trading Down 4.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.