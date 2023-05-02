Sweat Economy Price Down 1.3% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $48.37 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,472,328,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

