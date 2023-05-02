Swiss National Bank Buys 3,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

