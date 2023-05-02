Swiss National Bank Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 7.7 %

HASI stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. 444,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 343.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.