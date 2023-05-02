Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 405,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,718. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

