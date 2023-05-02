Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.95

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 1634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.