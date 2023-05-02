Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.95

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 1634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.
Swisscom Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
