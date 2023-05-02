Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Symbotic updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

