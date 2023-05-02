T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6 %

TMUS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. 960,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,700. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.55.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

