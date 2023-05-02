T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.8% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,903,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 591,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,876. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

