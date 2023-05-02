Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Announces $0.24 Dividend

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Telenet Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.