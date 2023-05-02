Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 999,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -924.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

