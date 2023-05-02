Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.60-$2.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPX stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

