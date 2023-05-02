Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Terex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

