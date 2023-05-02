Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.18 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $626.48 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003764 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,598,228,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,278,801,147 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

