Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $325.28 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $325.28 million and $22.54 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003788 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 263,795,894 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

