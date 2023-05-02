TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $195.17 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,151,403 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,875,002 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

