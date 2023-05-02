Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 8,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $397,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 862,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,735,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.