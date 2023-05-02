Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,477.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,687.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,071.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.