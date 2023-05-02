Tezos Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $924.68 million and $14.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,554,957 coins and its circulating supply is 936,315,509 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

