Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.30 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $920.51 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003833 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,554,957 coins and its circulating supply is 936,315,509 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

