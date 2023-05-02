The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

