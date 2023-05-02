The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COO opened at $383.77 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $388.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

