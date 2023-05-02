The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.