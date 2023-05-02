The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $277.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

