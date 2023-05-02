The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Increased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

