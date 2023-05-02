The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
LGL stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.