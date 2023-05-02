The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

