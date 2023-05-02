The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

