The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,572 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 365,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 309,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

