The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGIO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Edgio Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Edgio

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

Featured Articles

