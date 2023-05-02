The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 113,059 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 533,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.09. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.