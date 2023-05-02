The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $93,000 in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sonder by 325.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sonder by 34.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sonder by 164.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonder

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 29,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,328.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,699.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SOND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 759,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.97. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sonder had a negative return on equity of 233.90% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

