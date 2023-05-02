The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $57,000 Position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $47,052.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $47,052.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,175 shares of company stock worth $768,859. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rent the Runway Trading Down 8.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RENT. Barclays upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 444,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

