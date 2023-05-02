The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $276,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $368.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

