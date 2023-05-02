The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Ghe LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ghe LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 248.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 3.5% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 448,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

