The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Update

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 132,900 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Singing Machine Price Performance

MICS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 107,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Singing Machine has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories and musical recordings. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are organized into the following categories: Karaoke, Licensed Products, Microphones and Accessories, Singing Machine Kids Youth Electronics and Music Subscriptions.

