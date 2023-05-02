The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

