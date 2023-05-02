The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

