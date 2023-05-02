Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

