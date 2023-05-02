Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.