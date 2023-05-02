Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $732,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

