Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XLG opened at $318.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $328.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

