Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

