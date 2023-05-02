Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.