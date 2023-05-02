Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

