Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 340 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

